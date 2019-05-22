Louisiana’s proposed ‘pink tax’ break closer to gaining final approval

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - A proposed break from something called a “pink tax” is now one step closer to becoming law in Louisiana.
The measure would exempt diapers and feminine products from state sales and use taxes.
Louisiana senators approved the bill Monday.
The proposal next heads to the floor of the House of Representatives for debate.
In Shreveport, mothers like Lakentria Jackson want to know why this idea took so long to develop.
“I feel like those type of products shouldn’t be taxed. Something that’s benefiting women and kids, diapers and stuff like that, it shouldn’t have to tax it.”
Outside a different grocery store a few blocks away, Shreveporter Shacora Davis was just wrapping up some shopping for her family.
“I have six kids so I can only imagine. I’m not even done buying diapers. I have a 2-year-old and I have a handicapped baby that also has to be constantly changed.”
For Davis, the potential tax break on diapers and feminine products can’t come soon enough.
Maj. Ray Morton, of the Salvation Army headquarters in Shreveport, said he sees a big need for helping many families who struggle with their finances.
“Ten dollars a week means a ton for a family that’s low-income.”'
As for anyone who might dismiss the tax break as just a Band-Aid approach, Morton added, “It may not seem like a lot at first. It’s going to immediately impact families that are low-income.
“And so while, you know, middle class, upper class, they may not notice it," he continued. "I know that low-income families, this is the difference between surviving and struggling to survive.”
That pink tax break is projected to cost Louisiana about $9.5 million.
The ultimate goal is to get some cash back into the hands of low-income families.
That way, spending for their essential items will put money right back into the local economy.
