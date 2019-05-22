Inspector closes East Texas restaurant after finding 7 health code violations

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - An East Texas city's health department has closed a fast-food restaurant over seven health code violations.
Health officials ordered the Sonic Drive-In at 901 E. Grand Ave. in Marshall closed Friday, the city reports.
“Once the owner takes steps to rectify the violations and passes a re-inspection, they will be allowed to reopen,” said Cory Smith, the city’s communications coordinator.
The city health inspector inspected the restaurant after receiving a tip from a concerned citizen.
The inspector found violations including sanitary concerns, the presence of rodents and incorrect food storage, the city reports.
