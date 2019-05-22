Here are the Hempstead County, Ark., election results

Five tax proposals among decisions voters faced

Five tax proposals were on ballots Tuesday in Hempstead County, Ark. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Following are complete but unofficial results of elections held Tuesday as reported by the Hempstead County, Ark., clerk's office.

Polls were open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Hope School District

34.7-mill school tax

For 4

Against 4

Board of Directors

Zone 4 James “Jimmy” Courtney 2

Zone 6 Kathryn Dickinson 3

Zone 7 Alvis Hamilton 0

Blevins School District

31.3-mill school tax

For 2

Against 0

Board of Directors

Zone 2 Cindy Inlow Parks 1

Mineral Springs School District

34-mill school tax

For 14

Against 11

Board of Directors

Zone 3

Zemeria Newton 0

Kay Thornton 3

Nashville School District

31.7-mill school tax

For 0

Against 0

McNab sales tax

For 10

Against 0

