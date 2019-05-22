Standoff ends after man barricades himself inside home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A standoff ended peacefully after a man barricaded himself inside of a Shreveport home. It started around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on East Jordan Street.
Officials have named the suspect as Anthony Baker Jr. He is in custody.
Baker was exposed to chemical agents and is currently being treated at a local hospital.
No one was seriously injured.
Previous story:
The Shreveport Police Department is working a standoff situation Wednesday morning on East Jordan Street. According to Public Information Officer Christina Curtis, a man has barricaded himself inside of a home, after allegedly firing a gun.
Police say a woman called and said he fired shots at the ceiling, while children were inside.
There is a crisis negotiator on the scene and no injuries have been reported at this time.
Police say the man is also wanted on multiple warrants.
This is a developing story. KSLA will keep you updated as more details become available.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.