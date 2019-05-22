Gov. Edwards requests federal disaster assistance for Lincoln, Morehouse, and Union Parish

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office says they have sent a request to the White House for a federal disaster declaration for Lincoln, Morehouse, and Union parishes.
The request comes after massive storms rolled through the area in April, killing two people and causing more than $12 million of damage. That number includes damage to Louisiana Tech University.
In a news release, Gov. Edwards said, “In addition to the tragic loss of a mother and her son, the communities impacted by the tornadoes have sustained millions of dollars in damages and hundreds of homes have been affected. While I am proud of the hard work the people have put in to support clean up operations and begin the process of rebuilding, federal assistance is necessary to for them to be able to fully recover.”
The governor's office says the request covers damage on April 24 and 25 of 2019. Along with the two lives lost due to storms, 206 homes in Louisiana had major damage or were destroyed. The governor is requesting both FEMA Public Assistance and Individual Assistance.
