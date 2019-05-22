First Alert: Hot and humid stretch ahead

An early summer weather pattern is taking shape the rest of the week. As high pressure in the upper atmosphere builds over the ArkLaTex rain chances are going down and heat and humidity are moving in through early next week.
We’ll see mostly clear skies this evening before clouds return late. Temperatures will fall back into the low to mid 70s. Clouds will break up tomorrow to partly sunny skies by afternoon. A stray shower or storm is not out the question. High temperatures will be back around 90. Friday will bring similar conditions with highs again around 90.
No changes are expect for the Memorial Day weekend. We’ll stay hot and humid with afternoon highs around 90 and overnight lows near 70. An isolated shower or storm could pop up any afternoon, but most will remain dry.
The weather pattern will shift slightly by the middle of next week allowing slightly better chances for showers and storms. Widespread rain and severe weather though are not expected. Temperatures will stay hot with highs close to 90.
Have a good night!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
