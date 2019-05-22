Drying out and heating up!

This afternoon will be hot, humid and breezy. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near or just above 90 degrees. Keep in mind, the humidity will add a few degrees to the actual temperature. Heat index values will be in the low to mid 90s this afternoon, so you probably don’t want to over do it outside this afternoon. A Lake Wind Advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today. Expect a south wind at 15-20 mph. Wind gusts could be as high as 30 mph. Even though it’s not likely, a stray shower can’t be ruled out this afternoon. Most of the area will see increasing sunshine.