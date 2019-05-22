Drying out and heating up!

Good afternoon! Summer is going to arrive a little early this year. An upper-level ridge, or an area of high pressure, will start to expand west over the ArkLaTex today and remain planted over the ArkLaTex through the upcoming weekend. This means less rain and storms and more heat and sunshine. It’s also going to be humid.
This afternoon will be hot, humid and breezy. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near or just above 90 degrees. Keep in mind, the humidity will add a few degrees to the actual temperature. Heat index values will be in the low to mid 90s this afternoon, so you probably don’t want to over do it outside this afternoon. A Lake Wind Advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today. Expect a south wind at 15-20 mph. Wind gusts could be as high as 30 mph. Even though it’s not likely, a stray shower can’t be ruled out this afternoon. Most of the area will see increasing sunshine.
This evening is going to be very warm. Temperatures won’t drop back into 9 or 10 p.m. The overnight will be warm and muggy. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s. The overnight should be dry.
The rest of the work week will be hot and humid. Highs will near or just above 90 degrees. The humidity will put feels-like temperatures or heat indices in the low to mid 90s during the heat of the day. If you have yard work on the agenda, you probably want to get it done during the morning hours. With all the heat and humidity around, a few pop-up afternoon showers and storms will be possible.
Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer, and it’s definitely going to feel like summer this holiday weekend. Highs will be near or just above 90 degrees and overnight lows will be near or just above 70 degrees. Most of the area will stay dry over the weekend, but a few showers can’t be ruled out, mainly in the heat of the day. This upper-level ridge will start to breakdown by the middle of next week, so our rain chances could start to go up by then.
Have a great day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
