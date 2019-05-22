Business accelerator encourages entrepreneurs to invest locally

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Entrepreneurial Accelerator Program hosted a showcase May 14 at Bossier Parish Community College in Bossier City to highlight innovative companies in Northwest Louisiana.
Representatives of five of the top innovative companies in the area made presentations to a panel of Air Force officials, the Bossier Parish Community College community and the general public during the Air Show Innovation Showcase.
EAP’s leaders said it’s easier and less expensive for entrepreneurs to build their businesses in the ArkLaTex.
“Do it here because your money will go a lot further. You go to California, it’s pretty expensive,” said David Smith, the program’s executive director.
“All of the infrastructure that you need is right here in Shreveport. The organization that you need to help you launch, like EAP, your local accelerator, we’re here to help you do that,” he continued.
“So you don’t have to go to California. You don’t have to go to Austin. You don’t have to go to Dallas. You can do it right here.”
The Bossier Chamber of Commerce helped put on the EAP showcase.
