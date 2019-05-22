Authorities name motorcyclist killed in Bossier Parish crash

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police Troop G has released the name of a Princeton man killed while riding his motorcycle on Tuesday, May 21.
Christopher Lussier, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say that he was wearing a DOT approved helmet.
The crash happened just after 9 p.m.
Investigators say that a driver in a Jeep Compass was traveling north on Wafer Road. For reasons unknown, the driver of the SUV turned into the path and collided with Lussier’s southbound 2006 Harley-Davidson.
Toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis.
“While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, distracted and inattentive driving continue to be leading causes of crashes in our state,” reads a release from LSP. “Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to stay alert while driving. A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences. If motorists witness hazardous situations or possible impaired drivers, they may dial *LSP (*577) to be connected to the nearest Troop to report that activity.”
The wreck remains under investigation. In 2019, Troop G has investigated 10 fatal crashes resulting in 10 deaths.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.