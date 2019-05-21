Summer pattern sets in for the second half of the week

Scattered showers and a few storms will linger through tomorrow, but the threat for severe weather stays low. A large area of high pressure in the upper atmosphere will build in across the area later this week shutting down rain chances and bringing a stretch of 90 degree heat through the Memorial Day weekend.
A few showers and storms will linger tonight. Temperatures will drop back into the low 70s. Isolated showers and storms are possible mainly during the morning tomorrow. We’ll see a partly cloudy afternoon with high temperatures around 90.
Rain chances mostly dry up for the rest of the week although a pop-up afternoon shower or storm is not out of the question. We’ll be hot and humid with afternoon highs around 90 and overnight lows near 70.
No change in the weather is expected for the Memorial Day weekend. We’ll see hot, humid afternoons and warm, muggy nights. A stray afternoon shower or storm is possible but most will remain dry. Highs will stay around 90 with overnight lows near 70.
Have a good night!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.