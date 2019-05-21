Authorities arrest man suspected of killing Benton resident

BENTON, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish authorities have arrested the man they believe killed a Benton man.
Two other people were taken into custody on unrelated charges when they apprehended him.
Now 29-year-old Justin C. Sepulvado, of Bossier City, is being held in Bossier Maximum-Security Facility at Plain Dealing on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the death of 31-year-old Caleb Pippenger.
Pippenger was found dead March 15 outside his home on Post Oak Drive.
Authorities say a family gathering was underway when he went outside to smoke.
A short time later, family members found his body.
Detectives had since been circulating a sketch of a person of interest.
And rewards totaling $2,000 had been offered for information leading to an arrest in connection with the homicide.
The raid Monday on Sepulvado’s residence also resulted in him facing two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count each of:
- illegal possession of stolen things,
- unlawful presence of a sex offender,
- possession of methamphetamine,
- simple possession of marijuana,
- violating his parole, and,
- being a fugitive.
His bonds total $525,000.
Bossier sheriff’s S.W.A.T. members descended on Sepulvado’s residence in the 1300 block of Lampkin Street about 4:45 p.m. Monday and had him in custody within a half hour, sheriff’s Lt. Bill Davis said.
Authorities believed Sepulvado possibly was armed and dangerous, so detectives and S.W.A.T. team members wanted to be extra cautious, Davis added.
Sepulvado also is a convicted sex offender, and his residence is within 1,000 feet of Meadowview Elementary School.
A search of the residence reportedly turned up suspected methamphetamine and marijuana, grinders, baggies, a smoking pipe and a stolen moped valued at $2,000, authorities report.
Deputies also arrested two other residents of the house.
Leah N. Meshell, 29, was stopped by sheriff’s patrol deputies shortly after she left the residence prior to the raid.
And 40-year-old Kerry St. Martin was captured as he tried to escape through the backyard, Davis said.
Martin now is being held on one count each of illegal possession of stolen things, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer.
And Meshell faces one count each of illegal possession of stolen things, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both also are being held in the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility.
Meshell’s bonds amount to $7,000. St. Martin’s bonds total $6,500.
