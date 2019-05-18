Former Harrison County Deputy Sheriff indicted, arrested for official oppression

HARRISON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A former Harrison County Deputy Sheriff turned himself in after being indicted by a Harrison County grand jury for the charge of official oppression.

According to a press release from the Harrison County Criminal District Attorney, Former Harrison County Deputy Sheriff, Charles “Chase” Dotson, turned himself in to the Harrison County Jail Saturday morning.

The release said the indictment stems from an incident that occurred on November 22, 2018 involving Dotson and Charles Collins who was a prisoner in Dotson’s custody at the Harrison County Jail Annex. In that incident, it is alleged that Dotson, acting under the color of his employment as a Harrison County Deputy Sheriff, unlawfully mistreated the prisoner by hitting him in the face and on his head.

The release said although the prisoner did not initially file a complaint, administrators with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office learned of the incident and immediately suspended Dotson from his duties as a deputy. They later contacted the Texas Rangers who conducted an investigation. Texas Ranger Josh Mason, who is stationed in Bowie County, conducted the investigation that led to Dotson’s resignation from the Sheriff’s Office and the case being presented to the grand jury.

Official Oppression is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in the county jail, or a fine not to exceed four-thousand dollars ($4000) or both fine and confinement.

