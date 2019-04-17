Police name victim, alleged gunman in fatal overnight shooting

TEXARKANA, AR (KSLA) - Texarkana, Ark., police have released the names of a young woman who was shot to death and the person they believe is responsible.
Officers were called to Village Park South Apartments in the 2200 block of East Street, which is directly across the street from the Miller County Detention Center, just after 12:30 a.m.
Jaqualyn Paxton, 18, died at a Texarkana hospital after being taken there by some friends, authorities report.
Detectives have since determined that Paxton was shot during an altercation with a man in a parking lot at the apartment complex.
Police officers and Miller County sheriff’s deputies located the suspect, 19-year-old Markelle Davis, shortly after leaving the scene.
He now is charged with one count of first-degree murder.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.