Boil orders and advisories in the ArkLaTex

(KSLA) - Following are current boil advisories in the ArkLaTex.
This list is updated as information is provided to KSLA News 12 by water systems and municipal officials.
A water line repair has prompted Eagle Water to issue a boil advisory for some of its customers in Spring Lake subdivision north of Blanchard in Caddo Parish. The advisory affects customers along Dixie-Blanchard Highway, Green Meadow Road, Pinetree Loop and Spring Lake Circle.
- South Claiborne Water System has issued a boil advisory for its customers along Burns and Spring Lake roads, Jones Loop and Louis Way. The advisory is due to a break in the main pipeline.
- The Louisiana Office of Public Health has rescinded the boil advisory for customers of Bistineau Water System.
- Four Forks Water System has lifted the boil advisory for its customers in the Keithville area.
Village Water Systems Inc. has issued a boil advisory for some of its customers in the Princeton area of Bossier Parish. Impacted are customers on Amanda, Cannon, David and Lindsey roads as well as those from 1402 Wafer Road through 1851 Wafer Road. The advisory is in effect until further notice because the water was turned off so workers could fix a leak on the main pipeline that feeds the impacted area.
Palmetto Waterworks Inc., located near Lake Bistineau State Park south of Doyline, has issued a boil advisory.
The boil water notice issued May 9 for Waskom Rural Water Supply has been lifted. Tests came back negative for any harmful bacteria, the water system reports.
The boil advisory for South Bossier Water System has been rescinded. Samples collected May 6 were clear, state health officials report.
- Village Water System has lifted the boil advisory for Baker, Stewart and Virginia roads in addition to 225 Chandler Road east to Louisiana Highway 614 and from 1205 LA 614 south to Baker Road in the Haughton area of Bossier Parish.
- Village Water System has lifted the boil advisory for Cooper and Fullwood roads and for 1217 through 1787 Winfield Road in the Princeton area of Bossier Parish.
- Village Water System has lifted the boil advisory for 1931 Louisiana Highway 528 through 3036 LA 528, an area northwest of Dixie Inn in Webster Parish.
Eastern Cass Water Supply Corp. has issued a boil advisory for some of its customers in Cass County, Texas. Impacted are customers from Farm-to-Market Road 1841 at Cass County Road 4227 west toward Linden. The advisory is due to low water pressure in the wake of an outage at a well site.
Eagle Water has issued a boil advisory for Springlake Mobile Home Park Water System due to a power outage. The water system, which has 132 service connections, serves about 405 people in Blanchard.
It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:
Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another or by adding a pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled).
