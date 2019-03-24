BCFD contains blaze that moved across 60-acres

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - The Bossier City Fire Department and other first responders have contained a fire in Princeton.
The fire started near the 7800 block of Booker Rd on Mar. 23 in the afternoon. The blaze has spread through 60-acres of the large wooded area.
Deputies did not issues any mandatory evacuation notices, but did advised those in the area to prepare for the possibility of evacuating.
Motorists traveling north of Hwy 80, near Hwy 157 were cautioned to look out for first responders and avoid the area. Roadway traffic in the area is now back to normal.
Bossier Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone who has been affected by the fire or has an emergency to contact their office at (318) 965- 2203.
Fire crews will remain on the scene to monitor the area.
