Caddo commissioner, his sister face 18 additional charges

Caddo commissioner, sister face additional charges
By KSLA Staff | February 28, 2019 at 6:34 PM CST - Updated December 20 at 6:57 PM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A federal grand jury has filed additional charges against a Caddo commissioner and his sister.

Lynn D. Cawthorne, 51, and Belena C. Turner, 47, face 18 additional charges of money laundering. They have pleaded not guilty.

The pair were first charged last year, accused of stealing more than half a million dollars from a summer feeding program between the years of 2011 and 2015.

The first indictment was filed April 26 and included eight counts related to wire fraud.

If convicted, they could face 20 years in prison for each wire fraud and money-laundering count.

