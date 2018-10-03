Arrest made over crash that claimed woman’s life

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - One person now faces criminal charges in connection with a crash that claimed a woman’s life and injured a 22-year-old man.

BOOKED: Jaiden Kephart, 18, one count each of vehicular homicide and first-degree negligent injuring (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Jaiden Kephart, 18, was arrested at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday and booked into Shreveport City Jail at 12:37 p.m. on one count each of vehicular homicide and first-degree negligent injuring, booking records show.

The charges arise from a wreck just after 11 a.m. Sept. 13 on East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport involving a 2012 Toyota Camry, a 2013 Ford F-550 pickup and a commercial-grade riding mower.

Mark Gwin, 33, was driving the truck west on East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop when the Camry being driven by Kephart tried to turn left into a parking lot from the east lane, investigators have said.

After the car and pickup collided, both vehicles left the roadway and struck 47-year-old Rudy Chavez, who was operating the riding mower.

In the car with Kephart was 22-year-old Jared McCurdy and 19-year-old Desiree White.

White, a 2017 graduate of Parkway High, later died at a hospital.

McCurdy was critically hurt in the wreck. He remains hospitalized in critical condition, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

Chavez, who suffered injuries authorities said did not appear to be life-threatening, was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Gwin was not seriously hurt in the crash. He was taken to the Shreveport Police Department’s Selective Enforcement, where he voluntarily submitted to a chemical test.

Authorities have said that impairment is suspected as a factor in the accident.

