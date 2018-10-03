Man pleads guilty in 2018 wreck that killed girlfriend, seriously injured roommate

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A man accused in a deadly wreck has pleaded guilty to charges, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office reported Monday, July 11.

Jaiden Augustus Seth Kephart, 22, of Shreveport, was facing charges of vehicular homicide and first-degree negligent injuring. On Monday, he pleaded guilty unconditionally just as his trial was about to begin.

The wreck, which resulted in the death of his girlfriend, Desiree White, 19, and the serious injury of his roommate, Jared McCurdy, who was 19 at the time, happened back on Sept. 13, 2018 in the 1600 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop at Millicent Way in front of a Pizza Hut.

Parkway High remembered 19-year-old Desiree White, a 2017 graduate of the Bossier City school, with a moment of silence during a football game Sept. 14, 2018, the day after she died as a result of a collision in Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Kephart will be sentenced Sept. 28 by Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.

Kephart, who was 19 at the time of the crash, faces up to 30 years in prison for the death of his girlfriend, and up to five years for the injuring of his roommate. The DA’s office says Kephart was driving his girlfriend and roommate to work in a borrowed Toyota Camry. He turned right onto Bert Kouns from the intersection at Millicent Way and drove toward the Pizza Hut, entering the middle turn lane from the inside eastbound lane. Kephart then tried to turn left into the Pizza Hut parking lot and turned into the path of an oncoming Ford F-550 that was pulling a trailer.

The impact on the passenger side of the vehicle killed Kephart’s girlfriend and seriously injured his roommate, who was sitting in the backseat.

A toxicology sample was taken from Kephart at the time of the wreck. The DA’s office says it contained the active ingredients of two drugs (marijuana and alprazolam), as well as cocaine metabolites. Kephart, who was not injured in the crash, admitted to medical personnel who responded that he would test “dirty.” The DA’s office also says he took a selfie in the hospital from his girlfriend’s bedside with the caption, “took 8 bars and wreck my girl.”

