Officer-involved shooting leaves 2 in the hospital with life-threatening injuries

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Saturday night.
The incident took place just before 11:00 pm on East 80th and Dillman Streets.
According to authorities, an officer responded to a shots fired call where neighbors say two males were walking down the street shooting their guns. The men were not shooting at anything specific.
When the officer arrived and exited his vehicle, investigators believe both suspects split up to ambush the officer and brandished their weapons. The officer fired shots at the first suspect 37-year-old Rodriques Smith, where he was shot at least once. Smith was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The second suspect, 34-year-old Ladarren Jackson, engaged the officer with his weapon as well, then fled away on foot where he was later found at a home 83rd Street with a gunshot wound. Jackson is suffering with life-threatening injuries, as well.
The officer was not injured during the incident.
Both weapons that were used against the officer have been found. Smith and Jackson are facing charges of Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Illegal Use of a Weapon.
According to Sgt. Angie Willhite, the involved officer has been placed on department leave with pay while the case is still being investigated.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.