Burn bans in the ArkLaTex

(Source: KSLA News 12)
By STAFF | September 10, 2018 at 4:01 PM CDT - Updated September 9 at 2:50 PM

(KSLA) - Following are bans on outdoor burning in the ArkLaTex (click on the header for a map):

South Arkansas counties

  • Ashley
  • Columbia
  • Drew
  • Hempstead
  • Howard
  • Lafayette
  • Miller
  • Ouachita
  • Nevada

North Louisiana parishes

  • Bienville (for Lake Bistineau lakebed)
  • Bossier (for Lake Bistineau lakebed)
  • Sabine
  • Union
  • Webster (for Lake Bistineau lakebed)

East Texas counties

  • Cass
  • Gregg
  • Harrison
  • Marion
  • Rusk
  • Upshur

This information is updated as burn bans are issued and lifted by local authorities and as they are added to and taken off state burn ban maps.

If you know of a burn ban that has been issued and is not on this list, please contact us by sending email to KSLA@KSLA.com.

