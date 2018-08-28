Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Colorectal Cancer Awareness
Women’s History Month
BAFB Air Show

Contact Us

FIRST AWARE. FIRST ALERT.
FIRST AWARE. FIRST ALERT.
By KSLA Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2018 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

318-222-1212 (main number)

318-677-6713 (news department)

General Manager: Sacha Purciful

News Director: Jayne Ruben

Asst. News Director: Andrun Fisher

Chief Engineer: Billy Kalenda

General Sales Manager: Cheryl Olive

Local Sales Manager: Christopher Dean

Marketing Director: Pete Nikiel

Digital Content Manager: Rachael Thomas

You can send your news tips via email 24/7 to news12@ksla.com. Emails sent to KSLA News 12 may be reprinted on our website and excerpts may be used for on-air purposes. Photos and videos can also be submitted online here.

FIRST AWARE. FIRST ALERT.

Most Read

The Price is Right is coming to Texarkana, Texas on April 23, 2023.
The Price is Right is coming to Texarkana in April
A woman crashed her car into the church.
Woman crashes car into Broadmoor Baptist Church
SPD was called to Fullerton Street for a reported shooting.
One person shot at Villa Norte Apartments
The two suspects that allegedly stole an elderly woman's wallet.
Police seek identity of suspects who stole wallet from elderly woman

Latest News

Signs of change: KSLA holds its first in-person editorial meeting since March 2020
Signs of change: KSLA holds its first in-person editorial meeting since March 2020
A Shreveport FIre Department ballistic vest and helmet sits on the rear of a firetruck.
2 Shreveport councilmen propose new plan to raise public safety workers’ pay
The question police and community leaders are dealing with in Shreveport is how to get a handle...
Does Shreveport have a gang problem? Depends on who you ask
The event will begin at 11 a.m.
Minden protest march planned for Sunday, June 7