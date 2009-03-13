Tree falls on Shreveport duplex

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - An uprooted tree fell and rested slanted on top of a duplex apartment in the 100 block of Robinson Place Thursday afternoon.

Both duplexes that were affected were evacuated, and access to the street was blocked off at Cententary Boulevard.

That tree, and another one around the corner in the Highland neighborhood, landed on power lines.

According to SWEPCO, about 525 customers are without power and we are told it should be restored by this evening.

No one was hurt from either fallen tree.