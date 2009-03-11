Springhill, Many will play for State Title

It will be an all Ark-La-Tex final Saturday afternoon at the Cajun Dome in Lafayette, as both Springhill and Many won their Class 2A semifinal games to advance to play each other. The Lumberjacks rode the hot hand of Antonious Markray to down top seeded Episcopal 66-51.

While Many got a Nic Jacobs tip as time expired to beat St. Thomas Aquinas 64-62. Both teams will get to regroup for a couple of days before their showdown at 1:30 pm Saturday.