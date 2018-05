LSUS wins conference title, advances to national tourney

The LSUS Pilots won the GCAC title Tuesday night by downing Spring Hill 67-58. The win will put the Pilots in their 4th straight NAIA national tournament. Chad McDowell's team led for most of the night but had to hold off a second half Badger rally for the victory. The Pilots have been playing their best basketball of the season in March and really seem to have come together since Mike Pilgrim joined the team at mid-season.