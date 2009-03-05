KSLA News anchor leaving to serve country

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A member of the KSLA News 12 family will soon leave the Ark-La-Tex to serve his country in Iraq.

KSLA News 12 Anchorman Pat Simon has been called up to active duty for deployment in Iraq. Pat is a Major in the Louisiana National Guard and has been in the military over 21 years.

Pat will be stationed at Camp Liberty in Baghdad, Iraq where he will serve as the Public Affairs Officer for the 225th Engineer Brigade. The brigade is one of the largest engineer units in the country, specializing in laying or clearing landmines and safely removing improvised explosive bombs (IEDS). They also build bridges, roads, and buildings like schools and hospitals.

"While I am away, I will miss my KSLA family: my colleagues at the station and our great viewers," Pat said. "I ask that you keep me and my family in your prayers. My pledge is to do the best job that I can for our country while we continue to fight the war on terror."

"We at KSLA News 12 are very proud of our Anchorman and Soldier Pat Simon and all our men and women in uniform," said KSLA News 12 VP and GM James Smith. "Pat is expected to return home, and to KSLA, in December. Please join me in wishing Pat all the best."

Simon will be filing regular reports from Iraq for KSLA News 12. Viewers will be able to keep in touch with Pat by sending him emails and following his blog on ksla.com.