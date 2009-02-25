East Texas chicken surprise

KILGORE, TX. (KSLA) - An East Texas woman got quite a surprise after opening a bag of frozen chicken.

Jeanette Mount of Liberty City says she purchased a bag of Great Value Chicken from the Wal-Mart Super Center in Kilgore, Texas last week.

She opened up the bag to cook some and that's when she found an object.

Mount says she's not sure exactly what the object is, but she's fearful that similar objects may be in other bags of chicken at the store.

"There could be some up there all ready that have been sold and they need to be known today to look in their bags of chicken and take them back to Wal-Mart or whatever they need to do because that's a big piece of whatever that is, that's in that bag," Mount said.

Mount tood the chicken breast back to the Wal-Mart in Kilgore, where she did receive a full refund.