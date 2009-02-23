Skeet Reese wins 2009 Bassmaster Classic

In one of the closest finishes in Bassmaster Classic history, Skeet Reese edged out Michael Iaconelli to win the 2009 Bassmaster Classic, and the $500, 000 paycheck to go along with it. Reese caught 54 pounds 12 ounces of fish over three days, compared to 54 pounds 2 ounces for Iaconelli.

The win was the first Classic title in Reese's career, and afterward he told reporters that it hadn't sunken in yet, but, "you won't be seeing this smile leave my face for a long time."

Iaconelli thought he had won his 2nd Classic Championship with 20 pounds 3 ounces on Sunday but was edged out with just 2 anglers left.

All in all it was a fabulous weekend for Shreveport/ Bossier as the Classic broke every record for attendance sparking rumors that the event could return to the area as soon as 2012.