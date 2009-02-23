Police chase headed the wrong way on I-20 ends safely

By Liz Elan - bio | email

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Interstate 20 near Downtown Shreveport became the scene of a bizarre police chase early Monday morning that led police down the wrong side of the interstate.

It started around 2am when police noticed a car driving the wrong direction on Spring Street.

The car didn't stop, it continued onto interstate 20 at Spring Street going the wrong way, west on the eastbound side of the interstate.

Police chased the car for two miles before it made a U-turn at the I-49 interchange and started going eastbound.

The car exited on Common Street and came to a stop.

Nobody was injured in the chase. The driver faces charges of flight, reckless driving and possibly a DUI.