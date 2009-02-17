Shreveport water company causes potentially dangerous gas leak

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KSLA) - A Shreveport neighborhood faces a potential danger Tuesday morning.

KSLA News 12 has learned that there was a gas leak on Queens Highway and Henrietta Street. That's an area near Shreveport's Claiborne Avenue.

According to Shreveport Police, Shreveport's water company was out working on a water line in the area, when their back hoe ruptured a gas line.

Police also tell us that the leak was a potential danger, but no homes had to be evacuated.

For about two hours the road through that area was blocked from traffic while Centerpoint Energy worked to repair the line.

As of right now, the road is back open and luckily no one was injured during this incident.