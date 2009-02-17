Shreveport's 4th house fire in 24 hours

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KSLA) - Shreveport firefighters battle their fourth house fire in less than 24 hours.

Fire officials say an 87-year-old man was in his home on Union Street when he smelled smoke and quickly got out of the house.

Crews working the fire say the fire destroyed the back of the home and there was heavy damage throughout.

The homeowner says an electric heater may have been what caused that house fire.

There were no reports of injuries during this incident.