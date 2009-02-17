A second fire destroys a house

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KSLA) - A second fire early Tuesday morning destroyed a vacant house on the 2500 block of Darien Street in Shreveport.

This one happened around 3 am.

Fire officials tell KSLA News 12 the house had no power. Neighbors have reported seeing a homeless man in and out.

Investigators are so far investigating this as an arson. Still no word on exactly how the fire started.