A second fire destroys a house

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KSLA) - A second fire early Tuesday morning destroyed a vacant house on the 2500 block of Darien Street in Shreveport.

This one happened around 3 am.  

Fire officials tell KSLA News 12 the house had no power.  Neighbors have reported seeing a homeless man in and out. 

Investigators are so far investigating this as an arson. Still no word on exactly how the fire started. 

