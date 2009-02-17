Monkhouse Seafood Restaurant Fire

SHREVEPORT, La (KSLA) - Shreveport fire fighters battled a fire at a Shreveport restaurant. It happened shortly after 1 o'clock Tuesday morning at Monkhouse Seafood off of I-20 and Monkhouse Dr.

Fire officials tell KSLA when they arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the building. Workers say even with the heavy smoke customers were still trying to place and get orders.

The fire started in the air conditioning unit and burned between the ceiling and the roof.

The restaurant is usually open 24 hours a day. It's closed now and the owner hopes to have it reopened at the earliest by Friday.