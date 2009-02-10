Shreveport GM Workers Worried About Future After Company Cuts 10,000 Jobs

By Jonathan McCall - bio | email

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Workers at the Shreveport General Motors plant returned to work last week after a two month layoff. And on Tuesday, workers received even more bad news.

"It's very uneasy for a lot of people you can't make any decisions in your life because you don't know if it's going to be you next." General Motors announced they were slashing 10,000 salaried jobs in an effort to help the company stay afloat.

One worker who didn't want to be identified says morale inside the walls of the Shreveport plant, is low. "They're afraid. They're really afraid. They don't know if gm is going to have to file bankruptcy," she says.

General Motors officials say they still don't know how the move will impact the Shreveport plant, but workers and even former workers like Felinda Thomas have questions. "Are we gonna be able to come back to work? Are they going to send us somewhere else to work? But there's really nowhere to go. Everybody is in the same predicament."

And with another furlough planned in march and more cuts on the horizon, some GM workers say the company is dying a slow death, and the inevitable is around the corner. "Anytime somebody starts hearing cuts.. It'll eventually trickle down to everybody.. No one is safe."