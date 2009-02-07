Suspect in Miller County homicide turns himself in

MILLER COUNTY, AR (KSLA) - Miller County investigators say the person wanted for a Feb. 6 homicide has turned himself in.

The sheriff's office says 37-year-old Henry Lee Booker turned himself in to authorities Monday and has admitted to being involved in the shooting death of Sylvester Dudley.

The shooting happened last Friday night on Washington Street in Garland.

Investigators believe Booker and Dudley had been involved in an ongoing dispute that ended with the shooting. Detectives say they're still gathering information in the case.

Booker was arrested and charged with second degree murder. The Sheriff's Department asks for anyone with information about the shooting to please contact them at 903-798-3150.

From Feb. 7

TEXARKANA, AR (KSLA) - The Miller County Sheriff's Department needs your help finding a man wanted in connection with county's first homicide of 2009.

The fatal shooting happened Friday night in the 100 block of Washington St., in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Sheriff's deputies arrived on scene to find a man lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds and another male standing over the man's body, trying to help the victim.

According to deputies, this witness identified 38-year-old Henry Lee Booker as the alleged shooter, but deputies have not been able to find any other witnesses to collaborate this story.

As of right now, Booker is considered a person of interest and has not been charged with any crime.

The victim was taken to St. Michael's Hospital where he died early Saturday morning.

The case is still under Investigation by the Miller County Sheriff's Department. If anyone has information on where to find Mr. Henry Lee Booker for he is a person of interest in this investigation please contact the Miller County Sheriff's Dept. at (870)-774-3001.