Gas well blows out in Caddo Parish Tuesday morning

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) - A worker drilling a natural gas well in Caddo Parish south of Greenwood was injured after the well blew out.

The blast happened about 2:00 AM Tuesday morning near the intersection of Highway 169 and Highway 525.

Kevin McCotter with Chesapeake Energy, the company drilling the well, said the injury suffered by the worker was minor and the other crewmen at the site got away from the site safely.

No homes were evacuated but Caddo Parish deputies are keeping an eye on the situation.