AR officials accuse Alamo Ministries of hiding children

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The head of the Arkansas Department of Human Services says apparently parents or the Tony Alamo Christian Ministries has been actively hiding children sought by state welfare officials.

Department Director John Selig told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the children "seem to have disappeared rather quickly" after Arkansas State Police and FBI agents raided Alamo's Fouke compound in September.

Selig said that while child welfare officials continued to seek word of upward of 100 children, it's been difficult to get solid information about their whereabouts. He said the ministry already buses children and parents among Alamo churches in the United States as a matter of routine.

Child welfare officials have seized 36 children associated with the ministries amid allegations of physical and sexual abuse. Meanwhile, Alamo, 74, remains jailed on a 10-count federal indictment that accuses him of taking young girls across state lines for sex.

