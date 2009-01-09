Elderly woman raped - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Elderly woman raped

     Someone broke into an elderly woman's home and raped her.  It happened around 5 o'lcock this morning (Friday) in the 3000 Block of Graywood.  We don't have many details on this case.   Shreveport Police told us the rapist is a young man.  Investigators do not believe anything was stolen from the victim's home.
