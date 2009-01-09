Space heater sets house on fire

It took about two hours for Shreveport firefighters to bring a massive house fire under control. The fire started around 12:30 this morning (Friday) in a home near the corner of Alabama Avenue and Stonewall Street. The owner of the house tells KSLA News 12 he had an electrical heater running to keep warm. He says he left out of the room and somehow the heater fell on some clothes. That's when the fire started. Fortunately, no one was hurt.