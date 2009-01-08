No Purple Hearts for PTSD sufferers - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

No Purple Hearts for PTSD sufferers

Military veterans suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder will no longer be eligible for the Purple Heart. That decision comes from the Pentagon today. To receive the prestigious medal, you must meet certain qualifications. It was decided that PTSD, does not meet that criteria.
