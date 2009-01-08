President-elect pushes to delay the Big Switch

It's not just the nation's economy that's on President-elect Barak Obama's mind. He's also urging Congress to postpone the February 17th switch from analog to digital television broadcasting. Mr. Obama is worried that too many Americans who rely on analog, over the air TV signals, won't be ready. President-elect Obama is also pushing for a delay due to the Commerce Department's shortage of funding for the digital converter box coupon program.