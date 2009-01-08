Man arrested a 7th time on marijuana charges

A routine traffic stop led to a Doyline, Louisiana man's seventh arrest for marijuana possession. 32 year old Samuel Hust was taken into custody Wednesday after being pulled over for a traffic violation. During a search of the car, Bossier Deputies say they found loose marijuana on the floor board of the car. Deputies also say a small bag with marijuana residue fell out of Hust's pocket before he was searched at the jail. Hust is charged with seventh offense marijuana possession and introduction of contraband into a jail.