Gas line rupture shuts down part of Highway 1

A gas line explosion shut down parts of Highway 1 and Flournoy Lucas Road in Caddo Parish Thursday morning. Caddo deputies closed down both the eastbound and southbound lanes of the highway and some nearby railroad tracks as a precaution. Authorities say crews were repairing a sewer line that leads to a water treatment plant when they accidentally ruptured a 5 inch gas line. District 5 Fire Chief Grayson Boucher says that crews had the situation under control in about 15 minutes. The explosion happened just before 10 o'clock. No one was hurt.