Interstate 20 traffic comes to a stop during morning commute

A fiery accident Thursday morning on Interstate 20 near the Webster-Bienville Parish line disrupted the morning commute for a while. The accident happened around 7:00 when police say the driver of an 18-wheeler feel asleep at the wheel. Investigators say 27 year old Norman Lee Willis of Dallas, Texas then lost control, hit guardrail on a bridge, and the truck burst into flames. "The guardrail did exactly what it is designed to do. That is to keep the vehicle from going over the bridge or hitting the bridge," says Chief Hawthorn of the Bienville Fire Department. Amazingly, Willis was not hurt. Willis faces a citation for failure to maintain control.