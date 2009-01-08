Funeral service this afternoon for Travolta's son

OCALA, Fla. (AP) - A private funeral service is set to be held in Ocala for John Travolta's teenage son. The funeral for Jett Travolta is scheduled for this afternoon. The service is closed to the media, and the exact time has not been disclosed.

Doctors in the Bahamas performed an autopsy on the 16-year-old Monday but did not release the results. A Bahamas undertaker said the teen's death certificate listed "seizure" as the cause of death.

The teen's body was cremated Monday, and the remains were flown to the U.S. the same night. Jett Travolta had a history of seizures and was found unconscious Friday in a bathroom at his family's vacation home on Grand Bahama Island.

