Funeral service this afternoon for Travolta's son

OCALA, Fla. (AP) - A private funeral service is set to be held in Ocala for John Travolta's teenage son. The funeral for Jett Travolta is scheduled for this afternoon. The service is closed to the media, and the exact time has not been disclosed.
Doctors in the Bahamas performed an autopsy on the 16-year-old Monday but did not release the results. A Bahamas undertaker said the teen's death certificate listed "seizure" as the cause of death.
The teen's body was cremated Monday, and the remains were flown to the U.S. the same night. Jett Travolta had a history of seizures and was found unconscious Friday in a bathroom at his family's vacation home on Grand Bahama Island.
(Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Starla McCray spent three days in jail after her son tested positive for cocaine. The hospital now says it was all a mistake and that there was an error in the test.More >>
Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.More >>
The world watched as American actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Saturday.More >>
A police chase in Memphis ended with two suspected car thieves in police custody, and one angry mother with a message for her son behind bars.More >>
The Pakistan embassy in Washington confirmed Sabika Sheikh's death, while a local business confirmed the death of substitute teacher Ann Perkins.More >>
