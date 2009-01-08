President-elect Obama warns the nation on the economic crisis

WASHINGTON (AP) - President-elect Barack Obama says the recession could "linger for years" unless Congress passes his economic stimulus plan. In a prepared speech, Obama says he doesn't believe it's too late to change course, but that it will be too late "if we don't take dramatic action as soon as possible." Obama says a worst-case scenario could include double-digit unemployment and $1 trillion in lost economic activity that recalls the days of the Great Depression. It's the fourth day in a row that Obama has made a pitch for a huge infusion of taxpayer dollars to revive the sinking economy.
Starla McCray spent three days in jail after her son tested positive for cocaine. The hospital now says it was all a mistake and that there was an error in the test.More >>
Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.More >>
The world watched as American actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Saturday.More >>
A police chase in Memphis ended with two suspected car thieves in police custody, and one angry mother with a message for her son behind bars.More >>
The Pakistan embassy in Washington confirmed Sabika Sheikh's death, while a local business confirmed the death of substitute teacher Ann Perkins.More >>
