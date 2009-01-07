Woman charged with stealing her roommate's identity

Chrystal Rippy faces charges for allegedly stealing her former roommate's identity in order to get a job. Caddo Sheriff's Detectives say Rippey told them that she did it because she had a criminal record of financial crimes and didn't think she could get a job in her own name.

Rippey is accused of stealing the woman's birth certificate, driver's license, and social security card. She is charged with identity theft and forgery.

The Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force lead this investigation.