Woman charged with stealing her roommate's identity

     Chrystal Rippy faces charges for allegedly stealing her former roommate's identity in order to get a job.  Caddo Sheriff's Detectives say Rippey told them that she did it because she had a criminal record of financial crimes and didn't think she could get a job in her own name.
     Rippey is accused of stealing the woman's birth certificate, driver's license, and social security card.  She is charged with identity theft and forgery.
     The Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force lead this investigation.

 

