Woman charged with stealing her roommate's identity

Chrystal Rippy faces charges for allegedly stealing her former roommate's identity in order to get a job. Caddo Sheriff's Detectives say Rippey told them that she did it because she had a criminal record of financial crimes and didn't think she could get a job in her own name.
Rippey is accused of stealing the woman's birth certificate, driver's license, and social security card. She is charged with identity theft and forgery.
The Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force lead this investigation.
Starla McCray spent three days in jail after her son tested positive for cocaine. The hospital now says it was all a mistake and that there was an error in the test.More >>
Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.More >>
The world watched as American actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Saturday.More >>
A police chase in Memphis ended with two suspected car thieves in police custody, and one angry mother with a message for her son behind bars.More >>
The Pakistan embassy in Washington confirmed Sabika Sheikh's death, while a local business confirmed the death of substitute teacher Ann Perkins.More >>
