Waterlogged tree falls on car during morning commute

PRINCETON, LA (KSLA) - A tree is not the usual suspect you consider in a car accident, but it might surely be now for one Princeton, Louisiana SUV driver.



John Lussier got a call early Tuesday that his ex- wife Beverly was involved in an accident. He said "You got cars after you, trucks after you and now trees."



Beverly Lussier was taking her two grandchildren to school at Princeton Elementary when just a mile from their destination on Princeton Road, a huge tree fell right on her dashboard.

Ed Baswell with the Bossier Sheriff's Office says he's sure she had no time to react. "It happened instantaneously."

Lussier and her grandchildren were trapped for a short time before rescue crews could release them. Luckily nobody was seriously injured.

"Trees are dying and falling and the limbs fall out. They are always falling. The wind will blow them over," says John Lussier:

The Bossier Sheriff's Office says the tree that fell was water logged because of all the rain, a problem on Princeton because the trees are so close to the road.

"That's the way Princeton Road is. As roots get looser and the ground gets wetter, there is more and more likelihood these things will happen, "said Baswell:

A word of caution from the Bossier Sheriff's Office, be cautious, after that, it might just have to be luck.