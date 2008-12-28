Off-duty Shreveport Officer allegedly drunk inside patrol car

By Jonathan McCall - bio | email

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport Police arrested one of their own early Saturday morning after an off duty officer was allegedly drunk inside a patrol car.

Thirty-two-year-old Officer Michael Welch has been charged with a 1st offense DWI. Police say around 3:30 Saturday morning, a driver called to complain about a police car driving recklessly in the 6200 block of Bert Kouns.

Officers located Welch and arrested him.

"There is an internal investigation that has been started. Officer Welch has been placed on administrative leave by Chief Whitehorn and then there's also the criminal part of this issue that he'll have to go to court to be adjudicated on the charge of DWI first offense," said Shreveport Police Spokesman Cpl. Bill Gooden.

Welch has been with the Shreveport Police for three years.