More children taken from Alamo Ministries to remain with AR officials

LITTLE ROCK, AR (AP) - A lawyer says four children involved in the Tony Alamo Christian Ministries will remain in state custody after officials seized them last week.

Lawyer Pamela Fisk of Texarkana, Texas, tells The Associated Press that Miller County Circuit Judge Kirk Johnson agreed that state officials had enough probable-cause evidence to take the children into custody. Fisk says officials found the children with their mother in central Arkansas.

Fisk says she represents the children's parents in the court proceedings.

Alamo, 74, faces federal charges that he took children across state lines for sex. He has denied the allegations.

State officials have seized 36 children associated with the ministries since September over abuse allegations.

