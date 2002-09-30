Meet the Team: Jeff Ferrell

KSLA News 12 reporter Jeff Ferrell is a news veteran, with more than 20 years experience in nearly every part of the country. Jeff began his broadcasting career in the Pacific Northwest, graduating from the University of Washington in Seattle in 1989.



Jeff's on-air broadcasting career began as a reporter in Rapid City, South Dakota in July 1990, followed by stops in Rockford and then Decatur, Illinois, Scranton, PA, and Tulsa, Oklahoma. From there, he came here to Shreveport, a place he's called home the last 12 years.



Jeff is a husband and father of four. He's covered some of the biggest stories in the Ark-La-Tex, ranging from Hurricanes Katrina, Rita, Ivan and Gustav, to the Space Shuttle Columbia crash.



He's even tried his hand at acting. He appeared in the September 2009 debut of the Michael Douglas movie "Beyond a Reasonable Doubt," where Jeff played a local reporter.



He also landed a speaking role in the Oliver Stone movie "W" as White House Media Director. Most recently, he made a brief appearance in the Nicolas Cage film, "Drive Angry."



You can e-mail him at: jferrell@ksla.com